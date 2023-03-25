From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of alleged attempt to truncate the ongoing judicial process on the contentious February 25, 2023 presidential election.

The main opposition party claimed that the national leadership of INEC in Abuja issued stringent directive to the 36 state Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) and that of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on the issuance of Certified True Copies (CTC) to litigants for the prosecution of their cases in court. The PDP is contesting the declaration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as president-elect by INEC. Addressing a press conference on Friday in Asaba, spokesman of the PDP presidential campaign council, Charles Aniagwu, said the party was in possession of a document from INEC, directing it’s RECs to cross-check with the IReV before issuing CTC of the form EC8A.

According to Aniagwu who doubles as the Commissioner for Information in Delta State, INEC “is asking RECs to first of all confer with Abuja to confirm if what they have in their form EC8A, which is the result sheet of the presidential election in the state, conforms with what is in the IReV.

“For INEC to be asking RECs to make comparison with what is on IReV is dangerous because the presidential election result was not uploaded in real time.

“The delay in uploading the result is something that we are still interrogating. Many people have questioned what happened in Rivers and Lagos states.