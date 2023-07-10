By Chinelo Obogo

The National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is preparing for a possible re-run of the 2023 presidential election, warning members of the party to be alert and not be taken unawares.

Speaking on Monday during an online meeting held with Nigerian-American Coalition for Justice and Democracy led by Professor Eddie Oparaoji, who is the Labour Party Diaspora Chairman in the United States,

Abure said the APC believes that the odds are against it at the election petition tribunal.

In a statement, the acting national publicity secretary of LP, Obiora Ifoh, said Abure called on the party members to get ready to defeat the APC in the event of a rerun.

In Abure words, “There are speculations that those in government are already planning for rerun and this is part of the support we will be canvasing from you.

“We should also be getting prepared because since all those in government are already preparing for rerun, we too should not be taken unawares.

“So, we will be needing your engagement and support on this aspect if it happens today, that the election is nullified which is not what we are asking for, because we are asking for outright declaration of Peter Obi as the President of Nigeria.

“We believe strongly that we won that election given the statistics we have, given the result we have, we are not expecting anything less than the declaration of Peter Obi as the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. But supposing that didn’t happen as the government is believed to be planning for a rerun, it will not also be out of place for us to start preparing.

“I must say clearly that we have put all our evidence before the court we are very hopeful that the courts will act in our favour. We are keeping our hope and confidence alive.

“In nine months we are able to change the political narrative of this country and we must build on that successes so that we can have a more formidable party that we can strategically position fro the downtrodden people of Nigeria,” Abure said.

The Director of the ObiDatti Presidential Campaign, Oseloka Obaze in his contribution, said: “Great countries of the world are built by the citizens of the country and I think we have in the diaspora enormous human capital. What we need to do is to be able to harvest them bring them home and make Nigeria to be a great place.

“The process is ongoing, the campaign to change this nation is not just an event, it is a process, a long-drawn process. How long it is going to last, we don’t know, but I think what we serve as the most and best is to remain focused on our various sectors; you that are in the diaspora do what you can do to support us, we that are in the trenches, we will continue to keep the ground.”

Also, Professor Oparaoji in his speech titled: ‘Fostering a purposeful diaspora partnership for a new Nigeria’ said: “With our diverse network and resources, our diaspora community can be a catalyst for positive change and contribute to Nigeria’s long-term development goal of powering up that new Nigeria of our dream.”