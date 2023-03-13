…Appeals to betrayed candidates to remain calm, vows to revive PDP

From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The National Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has attributed the poor performance of the party in Imo State in the just concluded presidential and National Assembly to internal sabotage.

He appealed to candidates of the party who were betrayed during the presidential and National Assembly polls to remain calm, saying that the main objective of the saboteurs within the state PDP is to ensure that the party is destroyed by starving its members of needed funds.

This is even as he has vowed to revive the state party ahead of the 11 November gubernatorial election.

The senator, who stated this in Owerri, the Imo State capital on Monday, said that “the primary objectives of these saboteurs during the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections were to starve the party and its members of funds earlier approved and released as election intervention funds.

“All entreaties, appeals and convictions to release the funds approved to appropriate authorities in line with the national template to enable them to deliver candidates of our party were flagrantly ignored. The reason why these saboteurs carried out the broad daylight onslaught against the party was to frustrate PDP by ensuring that its candidates lose the election.

He added that “after hijacking the election intervention funds released to the party in Imo state, some of the saboteurs turned back against candidates of PDP and played anti-party in order to justify the deal they had with leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP scribe calls on the party candidates and other aggrieved members who suffered the neglect and sheer betrayals at the hands of these saboteurs to remain calm, assuring that all legal means shall be utilized to bring those directly and indirectly involved to book.

While assuring them of efforts to revive the party and make it more viable and formidable ahead of the November 11 governorship election, Anyanwu expressed optimism that those that betrayed PDP will soon be made public.