. Preaches peace

From Okwe Obi, Abuja

National President, Coalition of Civil Society Organizations on Gender Equality, Leadership and Good Governance, Amb. Elizabeth Oziri, has charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to do better in future exercise.

Recall that the February polls which produced the standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was marred with irregularities.

While addressing journalists yesterday in Abuja, she said such an exercise should not repeat itself because of the image of the country, adding that the international communities observed the flaws and the country was ridiculed.

The event had in attendance: Executive Chairperson of African Youth Union Commission, Ojineme Enakeme; Rescue Amnesty International Head,Shulamite Nwaoze, and Michelle Peter of

Nigeria Female youth organisation (NFYO) and Deborah Usman of Women and Child Disaster Rescue initiatives.

Oziri, who doubles as Executive Chairperson Women and Child Disaster Rescue Initiatives, said: “We want to say that the electoral process was a bit okay in some of the states.

“But then some of the domestic and international observers noticed a few a situation in some polling units in some local governments did not go well.

“We have also noticed that some of these international observers clearly came out and say the process did not meet international standards but we Nigerian we are hoping that with time we will get to where we desire to get.

“We hope that it would be better when next we try. Today a return ticket has been given to one of the presidential candidates.”

She, however, encouraged Nigerians, especially the youths to embrace peace “because Nigeria is the only country we have.

“We ask that those who feel cheated especially the presidential candidates should go to court. We have faith in our judicial system. We hope that the court will give justice.

“The main reason why we are here is to encourage peace especially political parties, youths and voters to calm down. Because if we fight we may not achieve anything.

“But if we are at peace there is nothing that can not be resolved. So, please, let me maintain peace and tranquility. And I know that with time, everything will fall into place.”