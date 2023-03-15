From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Benue State Govermor, Samuel Ortom has lamented that the last Presidential and National Assembly elections were rigged electronically, clinically and scientifically.

Governor Ortom stated this on Wednesday in Makurdi, while commissioning roads constructed with ecological funds in North Bank area of Makurdi.

He disclosed that the sum of N500 million was expended on the roads which he named after the first Ter Makurdi, Dennis Hirnyam saying the late Ter Makurdi contributed immensely to peace of Makurdi and Benue state.

Ortom who stated that the end is yet to be seen concerning elections in the state, urged the people to do the needful by ensuring that they vote PDP to remain in power.

“Am very high in my spirit you have not seen the end of the election. The election was rigged electronically, clinically and scientifically. Our lawyers are studying it critically.

“You must do the needful in the coming election. For continuity and peace to reign, you must vote Uba.”

Speaking, Sen. Abba Moro who commended the Governor for embarking on people oriented monumental roads project especially in erosion ravaged areas, observed that the projects demonstrate the fact that he is working.

Moro, therefore, said it is the custom to say thank and elect Titus Uba who has worked with him and learnt the robes and to develop the state further.

The Governor also commissioned other projects include, the 500 million theater ward, dialysis ward, Magnetic Resonance Imaging machine at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, BSUTH, unconvicted prisoners cells at the Federal Correctional Services Center, Makurdi, Correctional Centre Service, Maximum Security Custodian Centre, Makurdi and the Ministry of Urban Development Office Complex in Makurdi.