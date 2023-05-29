From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Uche Usim, Abuja

Stern-looking security operatives have taken over Eagle Square, the venue of the inauguration of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his deputy, Kashim Shettima.

Early morning showers slowed down the momentum of activities.

Roads leading to Eagle Square were barricaded and only people with the requisite accreditation were granted access.

Policemen and other operatives without tags were turned back irrespective of their ranks.

When Daily Sun arrived at the venue at about 7 am, security personnel from the villa mounted a mobile scanner and other surveillance apparatuses to ensure airright security.

About 5,000 guests from across the globe are expected at eagle square.