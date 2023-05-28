By Cosmas Omegoh

All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Senator Ganiyu Olanrewaju Solomon has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he is officially sworn-in as Nigeria’s president on Monday.

The lawmaker who represented Lagos West Senatorial District in the National Assembly between 2007 and 2011 is happy that Tinubu he describes as “boss” has finally realised an ambition he had nursed for decades, and wishes him a glorious tenure.

He is also delighted that as an active member of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) for the last general elections, he was able to contribute his quota towards ensuring the crystalisation of the dream that will rekindle hope of a better Nigeria.

“I want to congratulate my boss, the Asiwaju as he begins his tenure as Nigeria’s president. His inauguration on Monday May 29, 2023 not only officially confirms him as the country’s 16th president but testifies to his quality as a leader and visioner,” Solomon said.

“A lot of us who have had the privilege of working with him are not doubt as to his ability to leverage opportunities where the needs of the led can be better served.

“We are all witnesses to his great developmental strides in Lagos and are hopeful that he will bring such innovation and creative leadership to bear in administering the affairs of this great nation.

“I am also pleased to have been given the opportunity to work in the PCC, the organisational structure that helped to see this dream realised.

“I, therefore, wish him a successful tenure in office. And, I hope his experience as a progressive, a true democrat and consummate manager of men and resources will come in handy as he aims to achieve great things as the country’s new leader,” he added.