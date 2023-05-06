….disowns fake programme of events in circulation

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidential Transition Council (PTC), has disclosed that the approved events to herald the presidential inauguration on May 29th would commencing Monday 22nd May, 2023.

It disowned the fake programme of events for the presidential inauguration currently in circulation on the social media.

According to a statement issued by Director, Information, Willie Bassey, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation/Chairman Presidential Transition Council (PTC), Boss Mustapha is explained that the inauguration committee of the PTC has reached advanced stages in its preparation for the peaceful and orderly transfer of power on May 29, 2023.

He disclosed further that the approved programme of events would be unveiled at a World Press Conference scheduled for Thursday, 18th May, 2023.

The Chairman cautioned purveyors of fake news to desist forthwith from peddling falsehood in an attempt to mislead members of the unsuspecting public.