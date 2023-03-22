…Hopeful Iran-Nigeria relations will expand during Tinubu’s administration

From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyyid Ebrahim Raisi, has congratulated the President-Elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over his victory during the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

The Iranian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mohammed Alibak, in a congratulatory message made available to Daily Sun, said Raisi sincerely wished that the friendly and developing relations between Iran and Nigeria will continue and expand during the presidency of Tinubu.

“The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, H.E. Mr. Seyyid Ebrahim Raisi, has congratulated the President-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E. Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the occasion of his election as the new President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and sincerely wishes that the friendly and developing relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Federal Republic of Nigeria will continue and expand during the presidency of His Excellency, the President-elect in all areas of interest for both parties, while asking God to grant the in-coming President good health and success, as well as happiness for the people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Alibak had while speaking at a recent ceremony to commemorate the Iranian National Day in Abuja, expressed hope that the results of the general election will lead to the stability in the country and the development of bilateral relations between Iran and Nigeria.

Alibak said as the largest country in West Africa and the most populous country on the continent, Iran and Nigeria have strong bilateral, multilateral and international relations.

The relations between both countries, he noted, have witnessed progress in the field of bilateral relations in recent years.

Alibak further said among them, both countries increased trade exchanges, held the sixth meeting of the Iran-Nigeria Joint Commission in June 2022 and sign several documents in the fields of standards, cultural heritage, handicrafts and tourism, agriculture, sports and youth, cultural, technical and economic cooperation.

The diplomatic ties between Iran and Nigeria, Alibak added, witnessed the visit of the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva to Tehran and the reciprocal visit of the Minister of Oil of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr Javad Owii, to Nigeria, including the visit of the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Dame Pauline Tallen, to participate in the International Conference of Influential Women (January 2023).

Both countries, Alibak disclosed, participated in the joint and constructive cooperation in regional and international forums and organizations such as the United Nations, the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), and the Developing Eight Countries, otherwise known as D-8, amongst others.