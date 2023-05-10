From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Action Peoples Party (APP) and its presidential candidate, Simon Nnadi, have withdrawn their petition challenging the return of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

The withdrawn petition was consequently dismissed by the tribunal. It is the second petition to be dismissed after that of the Action Alliance(AA).

In their petition marked CA/ABJ/PEPC/02/2023, the petitioners are contesting the result of the presidential election on the grounds of irregularities, including alleged mutilation of election results.

However, when the petition was called for hearing on Wednesday, counsel for the APP, Obed Agwu, informed the court of a pending motion filed on May 9 seeking the withdrawal of the petition filed on March 19.

He said the motion was brought pursuant to paragraphs 29 (1) (2) and (3) of the Schedule for prosecution of election petitions.

Agwu urged the court to either dismiss the petition or strike it out.

Responding, lead counsel to Tinubu, Wole Olanikpekun, the APC, Lateef Fagbemi and the INEC, Abubakar Mahmoud did not oppose the withdrawal of the petition.

Olanikpekun noted, “Although we were served with the motion this morning, we are not opposing it. We commend them with the hope that more will still come.”

On his part, lead counsel to APC, Lateef Fagbemi said: ” On the part of the 2nd respondent (Tinubu) we are not opposing and not asking for cost. We urged others to equally do the needful.”

Counsel to INEC, bubakar Mahmoud equally did not oppose the motion.

After listening to the position of the response towards the motion, it was consequently. dismissed by the Justice Haruna Tsammani-led tribunal.

The APP had also challenged Tinubu’s victory on the grounds that “the first respondent was not qualified to stand for the said election having knowingly supplied false information”, including the alleged falsification of age and educational qualifications.

It also stated that “the first respondent was not duly elected by a majority of lawful votes cast at the election.”

The party also alleged corrupt practices by the staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission, and voter inducement, among others, which, according to the APP, affected the outcome of the elections adding that the election was characterised by “monumental vote buying”

According to the party, “the overvoting took place under the watchful eyes of agents of the third respondent.”