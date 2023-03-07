From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has assembled a 13-man legal team of highly qualified and experienced Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) to represent the ruling party at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

The team, comprising legal luminaries with vast experience in election petition matters, constitutional law, and litigation, is headed by Lateef Fagbemi as the lead counsel.

The statement signed by Ahmad Usman El-Marzuq, Life Bencher, National Legal Adviser of APC, confirming that the legal team consisting of 12 SANs led by Fagbemi, a renowned lawyer who has successfully handled various high-profile election matters and other landmark cases.

The statement listed the full list of the Legal team as Ahmad Usman El-Marzuo, Life Bencher, Sam Ologunorisa, Rotimi Oguneso, Olabisi Soyebo, Gboyega Oyewole, Murtala Abdulrasheed, Aliyu Omeiza Saiki, Tajudeen Oladoja, Pius Akubo, Oluseye Opasanya, Suraji Saida, and Kazeem Adeniyi.

“We are confident that the legal team possesses requisite expertise and experience to ensure a successful outcome for the APC in the Presidential Election Petition matters.

“We urge members of the party to support the team in its effort to defend the will and mandate of the people. We also call on all parties involved to conduct themselves with utmost professionalism and respect for the rule of law throughout the legal process,” the statement read.