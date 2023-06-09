From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Given the presidential order to rid the nation’s oil sector of economic saboteurs, vandals, criminals, oil thieves, and other nefarious activities inimical to the growth of the sector, the Commandant General (CG) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has read the riot act to commandants of the Niger Delta states to ensure full compliance.

As he summoned the state commandants to Abuja, the CG gave them marching orders to immediately rejig their anti-vandal units as a measure to arrest oil theft and vandalism of critical national assets.

He warned that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had declared zero tolerance for crude oil theft, illegal oil bunkering, and other frivolous dealings in petroleum products.

Therefore, anyone found aiding and abetting economic saboteurs will face the full wrath of the law.

“This meeting became necessary to convey President Bola Tinubu’s directive on the absolute need to end all sharp practices in the nation’s oil sector.

“Oil remains the mainstay of our economy. You must therefore rejig your anti-vandal units to end the problem of oil theft in compliance with Federal Government’s directives.

“We have a duty to protect our oil and gas sectors from vandalism and prevent illegal bunkerers from destroying our oil installations, infrastructure and earnings” the CG stressed.

Audi charged the state commandants to maintain 24 hours surveillance of the oil facilities across the country, work with host communities and gather enough credible information and intelligence to checkmate the menace.

He emphasised the need for safe keeping of all exhibits, security of exhibits centres and strict adherence to the code of ethics and standard operating procedure of the corps.

The corps helmsman warned that his administration will not condone any compromise or unethical conducts from any command or personnel, promising to hold any state commandant accountable for oil theft, acts of indiscipline, breakdown of law and order in their domains.

“As the lead agency in the protection of critical national assets and infrastructure, there is a need to be determined and resilient in the fight against crude oil theft.

“His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is already changing the narrative for good and we cannot afford to let the president and the entire nation down” the CG assured.

In a statement, the CG charged the personnel on synergy and collaboration with other security agencies as well as critical stakeholders to reduce crude oil theft to its barest minimum.