Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate for Borno South, Kudla Satumari has said that the sentiments that swayed votes for President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 general elections will not work in his favour in next year’s contest.

Satumari noted that apart from the fact that the electorate have tested the president and the All Progressives Congress (APC) and found them wanting, the odds are against the ruling party in next year’s presidential poll.

Why do you want to represent the people of Southern Borno in the Senate?

First and foremost is to provide positive and an all inclusive representation. This is one thing that has been lacking. There is this general consensus among people from Southern Borno that they want change. Never in the history of Southern Borno politics have the elites, the youths and women, opinion leaders, religious leaders unanimously reached a consensus that there is a need to change those representing us at the National Assembly, especially Senate. They have been looking for the type of representations that will be all inclusive. They want people that have the passion, competency and the capacity and commitment to drive the interest of our senatorial district in every aspect of their representation.

If you look at all indices of development, North East and Borno State in particular, we are far behind compared to other geo-political zones. Then when you come to Borno, we are lagging behind. So, we want to drive this change that will bring all our issue to the centre stage. That people can understand there are issues that are peculiar to our people. And there are people who understand those issues and want to drive them. That is why I offered myself to represent our people at that level.

I am not seeking to be a senator of Southern Borno. I am contesting to be a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. There are differences between a southern Borno senator and senator of the Federal Republic. When I go in there, I am going with larger understanding and bigger understanding of how I can function and contribute to the development of the nation, in the contest of representing and becoming the voice of my people. People go there and make promises of things only the executive can provide. I have a clear understanding of the roles and responsibility of a legislator, particularly a senator.

I know the issue. I know what I can do. And I want to contextualise it in the context of representing the nation, to be the eyes, nose and ears of Southern Borno senatorial district.

I mingle with people. So, I can lobby for interventions and development. People will tell you I will bring infrastructure. I will bring succour in terms of enhanced security, enhance agriculture and all that. It has to be within a context. I know how that could be done. I have sought for and obtained interventions from international bodies, local organisation to support my people.

Borno State has always been an enclave of the APP, ANPP and now APC, what has changed that made you think you stand a chance in this contest?

The issue is not about standing a chance. We are going to take what has always been rightly ours, in the sense that we have always won elections as PDP in Borno State, especially in southern part of Borno. In 2011, of the three senatorial districts, two of them were won by the PDP. The then sitting governor lost his election to the Senate to a PDP candidate. And they were saying ‘oh PDP was at the centre’ and what have you. No. That time, ANPP was the party in charge of the state and with the merger it became the APC. As at that time, ANPP was united as one party. And the governor of the state had the final say. And there was no faction or division among them. Yet, PDP won against them. Now, the people are not happy with the situation on ground. I have said it, that never in the political history of Southern Borno has there been consensus among all strata of people that they need a change. And the manner in which they conducted their primary has factionalised the APC that they are struggling to be united. It goes without saying that this is the right time.