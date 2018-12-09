It would be wise for those who are allowing their conscience and the destiny of our people to be persuaded by monetary gains to harken to the indomitability of spirit and resonance of truth in the words of Commander Biggy, Chief Ebi Pinapinawei, himself an ex-agitator, who has cautioned Niger Delta politicians over plots against the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator, Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charles Dokubo, whom he said has done creditably well, and that those clamouring for his sack are being sponsored by some dubious Niger Delta politicians who had embezzled Amnesty funds.

It is obvious that the Professor has ruffled dubious sacred feathers with his sanitization of the Amnesty Database and anti-corruption stance; his continued stay in office, some unscrupulous people believe, may lead to his unearthing a Pandora box of corrupt practices from which they feed fat at the expense of the real beneficiaries of the Programme and the Niger Delta. Little wonder they are so anxious and desperate. True Sons and Daughters of the Niger Delta are not willing to compromise their destiny and the certain future Prof. Charles Dokubo is dedicated and unrelenting to achieve for them. As he progresses with his well thought-out policies and programmes, and God willing, with the political will of the Federal Government to sustainably rehabilitate our youths, reintegrate and insert them gainfully into civil society, no weapon fashioned against Dokubo and the tomorrow of our indomitable youths shall prosper. It will not be inappropriate at this time, in concluding, to admonish our budding generation next, that the future is theirs to behold. Prof. Charles Dokubo is just a tool in the hands of God; let us all support him to achieve the Niger Delta of our dreams. ___________________________________ Warefade wrote in from Warri, Delta State