Agency Report

In a remarkable move that underscores his commitment to diversity and good governance, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has nominated Honourable (Dr.) Doris Uzoka Anite as one of the seven highly qualified women in his initial list of ministerial nominees. The nomination announcement was made by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Thursday, marking a significant milestone in the inclusion of women in key positions of power in Nigeria’s administration.

Hailing from Orsu-Obodo, Oru Clan, Oguta LGA, Imo State, Honourable (Dr.) Doris Uzoka Anite has an impressive track record of accomplishments that span various sectors, making her a valuable asset to President Tinubu’s administration. With a background in both medicine and finance, she brings unalloyed multidisciplinary expertise to the table, positioning her as an exceptional candidate for a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Her journey to this nomination has been characterized by hard work, determination, and the pursuit of excellence. As the Commissioner for Finance and Coordinating Economy in Imo State, Honourable (Dr.) Doris Uzoka Anite has proven her worth as a skilled strategist, financial expert, and coordinator. Her contributions to the success of the Imo State administration in the areas of strategy, financial management, and coordination have garnered praise and recognition both locally and internationally.

Throughout her career, Honourable (Dr.) Doris Uzoka Anite has demonstrated her commitment to excellence. As a medical doctor and a CFA Charterholder, she achieved remarkable success in the banking sector, culminating in her role as the Treasurer of one of Nigeria’s foremost banks. Her responsibilities included overseeing Fixed Income and Currency Trading Desks, Asset and Liability Management, Treasury Corporate Sales, and Financial and Multilateral Institutions. Additionally, she spearheaded the development of the investment strategy of the Treasury Department, ensuring compliance with risk and regulatory requirements.

Beyond her impressive qualifications, Honourable (Dr.) Doris Uzoka Anite’s nomination reflects President Tinubu’s deliberate effort to leverage the expertise and experience of technocrats and experienced public servants in building a robust and efficient cabinet by including accomplished women like Betta C. Edu, Barr. Hannatu Musawa, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejocha, Hon. Stella Okotette, and Hon. Uju Kennedy Ohaney in the list of nominees, President Tinubu sends a powerful message about his commitment to gender equality and female empowerment in leadership roles.

In the face of changing monetary policy, downstream deregulation and the floating of the naira, and as Nigeria moves towards achieving its developmental goals in the midst of all these, it is evident that having a diverse and qualified leadership team is vital. Her nomination and those of the six other exceptional women demonstrate the potential that lies in harnessing the skills and expertise of Nigerian women. This significant milestone marks a step forward in building an administration that represents the interests and aspirations of all citizens, regardless of gender.

Honourable (Dr.) Doris Uzoka Anite’s nomination as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is a testament to her outstanding capabilities and contributions to public service. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to gender diversity and the consideration of highly experienced professionals like Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, a Professor of the Practice of Public Health Leadership at Harvard University further strengthens the prospects of a government that is intentional about the progress and prosperity of Nigeria and its people.