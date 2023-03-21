From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has filed a petition to the Presidential Electoral Tribunal to begin a process to “reclaim the People’s mandate.”

Chief Spokesman of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council (LPPCC) Party, Tanko Yunusa announced this via his Twitter handle on Tuesday.

The post reads: “It is official the Labor Party Presidential candidate Peter OBI has filed his petition to the presidential elections tribunal in Abuja. The process of reclaiming the people’s mandate has started”