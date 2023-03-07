

…Assures S/East zone ‘ll be greatest beneficial of Tinubu govt



From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

An All Progressives Congress (APC) South East group, under the auspices of Omalegwuoku Progressive Initiative (OPI)/Igbo Kwenu for Asiwaju/Shettima, has appealed for peace in the zone over the outcome of the recently-concluded presidential election.

The group assured that the South East will be the greatest beneficiary of the development programmes of the incoming President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

They further assured that the president-elect will certainly continue with all the landmark legacy projects President Muhammadu Buhari, has started executing in the geopolitical zone.

National Coordinator and Federal Character Commissioner, representing Enugu state, Ginika Tor, gave the assurance at a press conference held in Abuja last weekend.

Making the special appeal to the South Easterners, she said: “We wish to inform our Igbo brothers and Sisters and indeed Nigerians to give peace a chance and join hands to work with our principals as they embark upon the task of rebuilding our country.

“We the members of OPI/Igbo Kwenu for Asiwaju/Shettima wish to assure them of our continued support and cooperation always. We at OPI/Igbo Kwenu for Asiwaju/Shettima look forward to continuously supporting the programmes and policies of Asiwaju-led federal government in

order to deliver dividends of democracy to our teeming people and we shall concert our efforts to peace building amongst the component parts of Nigeria towards the unity and prosperity of Nigeria.

“We have also seen the legacy projects President Buhari has been executing in the South East. We want to assure you that our President-elect will continue with the good work Buhari has started. Don’t be surprised that the South East will be the biggest beneficiary of the Tinubu-led administration,” the group noted.

On the reason for the press conference, Tor said: “Today we are excited to inform you that the journey we embarked upon last year was successfully concluded on the February 25, 2023 with the announcement of our principals as President-Elect and Vice President-Elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“On behalf of Igbo Kwenu for Asiwaju/Shettima, we wish to heartily congratulate our President-Elect, Bola Tinubu and Vice President-Elect Kassim Shettima on their well-deserved victory at the polls and hereby extend our best wishes for “Renewed Hope” as they prepare to take up the responsibility and the challenges of their high offices,” the group said.

She claimed that many Southeasterners were mandated not to vote for any other presidential candidate apart from Peter Obi, the LP candidate.

Tor further argued that should it not be for protest votes and sentiment of religion, Tinubu would have garnered more votes in the region.

“Some of them (voters) could not even look me in the eyes in Enugu state. If we check, my votes could be the highest. Some people could not even go to their units as they were afraid of being killed. Some peoples’ houses were burnt. That shows you the level the LP took this election.

“They were instructed by the Parish Priest—they were mandated not to vote for any other party but Obi. I feel that is wrong because they were taking undue influence of someone they have spiritual relationship. And that should stop.

“I want to make this plea to every religious heads, please don’t play God, you said God should give you a leader and he has given you a leader, and you want to be God. I wonder how people can come into election with a mindset that it must be only one candidate.

“If you know it is only you, what was the calculation that you made on the ground that it could be only you? Is it just religious sentiment or ethnic bias? Some of us are not carried away by that. We look at antecedent.

“At this point, we need a man that can change the narrative and the oly thing they hold against this man is age—I have done my research—and health.

“Should it not be for protest votes and sentiments of religion, I used to tell my people that God used the foolish thing of this world to confound the wise. For the debate of Muslim/Muslim ticket, we are have been having Muslim/Christian votes in Nigeria, Nigerians still complain. God will now use something that looks strange to change it, that is my believe,” she noted.