From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

President-elect Bola Tinubu has expressed sympathy and condolences with the Chief Whip of the Senate and former governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, over the passing of his first wife, Mrs Ifeoma Ada Kalu, at 61.

While noting that the death of a loved one, like a wife, is painful and saddening, he urged the former governor to accept the loss as the will of God.

“Please be consoled by the memories of the good time you both shared and the fact that the late Mrs Ifeoma Kalu lived most of her life in the service of God and humanity,” the President-elect said in a statement on Monday from his office, signed by Tunde Rahman.

He prayed that God Almighty console Senator Kalu, the children and all those left behind by the deceased and grant her soul eternal rest.

Senator Kalu had earlier on Monday, in a post on his official social media page signed by him, announced the passing of his first wife, Mrs Ifeoma Kalu.