From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The President of Automobile Manufacturers and Importers Association, Nnewi, Anambra State, Mr Austin Manuel Jideofor and his entire family have celebrated their matriarch, Madam Sussan Jideofor in a birthday bash that remained talk of the town in Nnewi community.

The event which took place at the family house of the celebrant in Okpuno-Egbu,Umudim Nnewi, North Local Government Area was well attended by Nollywood actors and actresses who entertained guests from Nnewi community and beyond.

Church service at St Stephen’s Anglican Church, Umudim preceded a reception that was made elaborate with enough to eat and drink no matter your class. The Nollywood actors and actresses took their turns to entertain with their performances which induced rib-cracking laughter without any dull moment.

In his brief comment, Mr Jideofor expressed gratitude to God for the life of his mother who, according to him, had survived a health challenge that threatened her life.

He said that the essence of the celebration was to show the rationale to celebrate parents when they were alive to appreciate what they had suffered in bringing up their children.

Mr Jideofor disclosed that the family had been celebrating their mother’s birthday annually but noted that this year’s event was made extraordinary which served as a survival party for her. He further disclosed that their mother having seen the volume of birthday party thrown for her declared out of joy that she had seen the way she would be given a befitting burial at death.

Jideofor advised children and relations to celebrate their loved ones while they were alive and not to demonstrate wealth only when the person died.

He expressed gratitude to his mother in her efforts to bring up her children with the fear of God and adequate training as well as words of wisdom to be useful in life. Mr Austin disclosed that his mother was a petty trader and a nurse just to give them the best life. He said that nothing would be enough to thank the matriarch of the family for being there for her children.

He told reporters that he built a house for his mother and other things and would continue to do more to appreciate her for her love towards her children and others around her.

Mr Jideofor revealed some of the qualities of his mother which he said had been his guiding principles in life that had kept him going, enabling him to see life from the positive point of view.

“Mama is full of wisdom. She will show you the way of life and make you understand that money is not everything, despite coming from a poor background. Nothing moves mama up till tomorrow. She is always satisfied with what she has.

“I take after my mother in her simple nature. Nothing moves me as well. Even if Nigeria is given to me to govern, it will not get into my head; neither will it move me, that is our nature, “he said.

The celebrant, Madam Jideofor later expressed her gratitude to God for her children. She said her heart was full of joy to be treated to that kind of elaborate birthday party which she said gave her the impression that her children would give her a befitting burial when God demanded her to come back home.

The entertainers included Mr Longinus Anokwute a.k.a Chief Imo, one of the Masters of Ceremony who held the guests hostage with his rib-cracking jokes. That kept the birthday party warm as everyone was laughing and almost reeling on the floor.

His co-MC, Opene, the Apple C who is an Nnewi-based popular MC has the ability to coin every Church’s name in Nigeria to all the English alphabets, from A to Z. Apple C has the creative instinct to name every personality correctly at any event and their titles whenever he is on stage, spicing his delivery with the kind of jokes that made everyone around to forget their sorrows. Indeed, it was laughter galore at the event.

Other entertainers were dwarf Nollywood actors and actresses, among other big names in the entertainment industry.