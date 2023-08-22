From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has tasked the new 45 ministers to meet the expectations of Nigerians for a renewed socio-economic development.

He said the ministers were carefully selected based on their track record of excellence and achievements in public and private sectors, reflecting the diversity of Nigeria.

Tinubu reminded them that they were ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and not ethnic, regional or state ministers and that Nigerians expected them to hit the ground running in line with the campaign promises.

He said the new ministers reflected the different diversities of the country and were chosen for their tract record of success and achievements in their various fields of endeavours.

He emphasised that their highest obligation is to restore public faith in government so that people can once again believe that the right hands in government can show.

The president spoke after the inauguration of the ministers at the State House Banquet Hall on Monday in Abuja.

He said the administration came at a time the country needed a renewal and reforms in all ramifications.

“Since my inauguration on May 29, I have taken steps to begin implementing the agenda from which I campaigned and for which I received the mandate of Nigerian people.

“With the inauguration of ministers today, we are about to accelerate our governing efforts to move forward, highlighting our best aspiration for Nigerians. It is all about a great team. And I believe we have them here.

“It is the highest honour to be chosen to serve as the minister in the Federal Executive Council of our beloved Republic. With such high honour comes tremendous responsibility. In this moment of abundant promise and fail in equal measure.

“All of you who have been sworn in I’ve been called to distinguish yourselves. It is me who knows you. I delegate this authority but the greatest number of Nigerians are highly expecting delivery and accountability and transparency.

“I expect that you will serve with integrity, dignity and deliver. I will hold you to that standard we all promised Nigerians.

“Your assignment begins immediately. As your country honours you today, by this call to service you must each work to make yourself worthy in the eyes of God and all our nation’s people.

“Your highest obligation is to restore public faith in government so that our people can once again believe that the right hands in government can show. I believe in you that the government can be a positive force for transformation and a vehicle for collective progress of this country.

“I congratulate you and welcome you to the administration of renewed hope.

“I wish you success in this new assignment. We are on this boat even if it is a vehicle and I am the driver the entire Nigerians are behind sitting and watching as you and I navigate this vehicle.

“We must hold each other responsible. We have to do the job to meet the expectations of all Nigerians.

“As I said earlier on, you are not a minister of a particular state, colonies, region or ethnic nationality, you are a Minister of Federal Republic of Nigeria. God be with you and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Those sworn in are former Rivers governor Nyesom Wike as Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Wale Edun (Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy), Adegboyega Oyetola (Marine and Blue Economy), David Umahi (Works), Festus Keyamo (Aviation and Aerospace Development), and Betta Edu (Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation).

Also among those sworn in are Bosun Tijani (Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy), Ishak Salaco (State, Environment and Ecological Management), Wale Edun (Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy), Adegboyega Oyetola (Marine and Blue Economy), Adedayo Adelabu (Minister of Power), Tunisia Alausa (State, Health and Social Welfare), Dele Alake (Solid Minerals Development), Lola Ade-John (Minister of Tourism), Sa’idu Alkali (Transportation), and Bunmi Tunji-Ojo (Interior).

Some others are Doris Anite (Industry, Trade and Investment), Uche Nnaji (Innovation Science and Technology), Nkiruka Onyejeocha (State, Labour and Employment), Uju Kennedy (Women Affairs), David Umahi (Works), Abubakar Momoh (Niger Delta Development), Betta Edu (Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation), Ekperikpe Ekpo (State, Petroleum Resources — Gas), and Heineken Lokpobiri (State, Petroleum Resources — Oil).

The new ministers also include John Enoh (Sports Development), Hannatu Musawa (Art, Culture and the Creative Economy), Mohammed Badaru (Defence), Bello Matawalle (State Defence), Yusuf T. Sunumu (State Education), Ahmed M. Dangiwa (Housing and Urban Development), Abdullah T. Gwarzo (State, Housing and Urban Development), and Atiku Bagudu (Budget and Economic Planning).

Also sworn in are Mairiga Mahmud (State, Federal Capital Territory), Bello M. Goronyo (State, Water Resources and Sanitation), Abubakar Kyar (Agriculture and Food Security), Tahir Maman (Education), Yusuf M. Tuggar (Foreign Affairs), Ali Pate (Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare), Ibrahim Geidam (Police Affairs), U. Maigari Ahmadu (State, Steel Development), and Shuaibu A. Audu (Steel Development).

Others are Muhammed Idris (Information and National Orientation), Lateef Fagbemi (Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice), Simon B. Lalong (Labour and Employment), Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim (State, Police Affairs), Zephaniah Jisalo (Special Duties and Inter-Govermental Affairs), Joseph Utsev (Water Resources and Sanitation), and Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (State, Agriculture and Food Security).

In attendance were the, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House Representatives, Tajudeen Abass, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum and Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.