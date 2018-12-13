It was also a day FEC approved N7.13 billion for six companies, to protect six sections of the country’s waterways.

The Council had, during a special session presided over by Buhari, last Friday, approved the budget proposal for the 2019 fiscal year.

Minister of Budget and Planning, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, who briefed State House Correspondents, alongside his Information and Culture counterpart, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, and that of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, disclosed that the budget is ready for presentation and that Council is only waiting for the National Assembly to give it a date for the presentation.

“As you already know, the budget is ready. We are liaising with the National Assembly because they are to give us a date. If they say today, we will go. The budget is ready,” he reiterated.

But, a source in the office of the Senate President said it is wrong for the Executive arm of government to blame the Legislature, even when it was yet to communicate with it.

The source said the leadership could possibly not announce a date for presentation of the budget “since president Buhari is yet to “do the right thing.”

Senate Spokesman, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, was unreachable for comments as his known mobile lines were switched off when Daily Sun contacted him.

Similarly, Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan, did not pick his calls for a reaction. He didn’t respond to a text message sent to his active mobile phone number, either. Regardless, FEC had, on October 24, approved the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) for the 2019-2021; to provide template for the 2019 budget.