Considering the security situation in the country, what does the APC-led Federal Government intend to campaign with ahead of the 2019 general elections?

We have pleaded with our people in the North East, North West, and North Central to give us time. Having being in power for a very short time, it will take time to turn around what PDP had destroyed. So, we are just turning things around to put the aircraft on the runway. We appeal to the people to allow us taxi appropriately. It takes time to navigate the problems APC met in this country. We just managed these three years to position the aircraft for take-off. We are only asking for time for us to now implement our policies for our people. APC has done a lot within these four years. We are not saying we are sleeping; we are only saying that even in the face of all these problems, we still managed to do certain things. But, if we are given second opportunity, we will do better.