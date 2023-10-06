By Chinelo Obogo

The Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) in the Presidency, has honoured the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) with the GovTech Award in the category of Best Federal MDA in Data Management and Analytics.

The Director General of NiMet, Prof. Mansur Bako Matazu, has also been nominated to receive the GovTech Trailblazer Award for the exemplary leadership in advancing GovTech’s initiatives and digital governance within NiMet in line with the Federal Government’s digital transformation in the public sector.

This was conveyed in a letter signed by the Director General of BPSR, Mr. Arabi Ibrahim Dasuki.and addressed to the Director General of the NiMet.

The award, which was conducted through a nationwide nomination and online voting initiated on radio, television and newspaper publications, would be presented at an award dinner in honour of the recipients on the 12th -13th October, 2023 at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.