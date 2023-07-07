Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, has described reports in the media on the much anticipated ministerial list of President Bola Tinubu cabinet as mere fabrication.

Responding to a question on the list, he told State House Correspondents that President Tinubu who buck stops on his table would make the list of nominees known when it was fit and proper for him to make his cabinet list.

“So, we are not unaware of all the speculations and innuendos and rumours, all kinds of things in the media. Now, I as a media man, I chuckled to myself that people just want to sell, so they just fabricate.

“I can tell you all of those things you’ve been reading in the media are mere fabrications. There is no iota of truth in all of those things. When the President is good and ready, you will be the first to know about his intentions.”