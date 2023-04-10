From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Hundreds of Orphans in Abuja have renewed the call on the Federal Government to fish out and bring to justice the killer of the late 14-year-old Keren-Happuch Akpagher, who was raped to death.

The call was made yesterday when the grieving orphans joined the family of late Akpagher to celebrate her posthumous 16th year birthday.

Keren-Happuch was a boarding student of Premiere Academy, Lugbe, Abuja, who was raped, condom left inside her by the killer-rapist, which infected her with sepsis, spiked her blood sugar, leading to her death as a result of hyperglycaemia on June 22, 2021.

Speaking at the event that was organised by two foundations –Keren’s Safe Haven and Men Against Rape Foundation (MARF), the Executive Director of the latter (MARF), Lemmy Ughegbe, explained the significance of the event, stating that it was partly to remind the Nigerian people that justice had still not prevailed.

“Keren had big plans to celebrate what she called her “sweet 16” birthday. But, unfortunately, her life was cut off before today. So, since we know she wanted to celebrate, we decided to do so at an orphanage and picked the theme – ‘Don’t let the rapist or a would-be-rapist bully you into silence’. Keren was bullied into silence by her rapist. We have chosen this theme in order to help fortify the kids and empower them to speak out and quickly, too, if they find anyone trying to abuse them or threatening their safety,” Ughegbe explained.

He lamented the lack of institutional support and the alleged refusal of the police to compel Premiere Academy to produce CCTV footages of June 15 and16, 2021, which would have helped to confirm or dispel claims that Keren could not walk to class on the morning of June 16, 2021 and had to be helped by classmates to walk in tears and pain.

“We want the world to know that the police failed us in all sense, but we remain steadfast and will continue to demand justice for the innocent child whose candle was put out in a brutal manner. If the rapist isn’t brought to book, then no child can be safe,” he added.

Keren’s mother, Mrs Vivien Vihimga Akpagher, who was distraught at the event and unable to fight back her tears, wished she knew that the sweet 16 birthday she and her daughter had been planning towards would not come to pass.

“Nevertheless, one thing I know is that we need to mark it in a way that exemplifies the life she led … the life of kindness and care for others. It would be Keren’s wish that no other child should suffer what she went through. She was raped and bullied into silence. So, we are here to celebrate with the kids and to tell them that the rapist and other abusers are cowards, and when they say if you talk, we will kill you, never mind them. Speak out loud, so you can get help. Do not let them bully you into silence,” Mrs Akpagher admonished.

In her own remarks, the founder of the orphanage, Mrs. Gift Nwosu, expressed concern that despite the alarming rise in rape and sundry acts of sexual violence, government and institutions of government concerned with addressing the matter are not committed to fighting the menace. Highlights of the occasion was when the orphans took turns to pray to God to comfort Keren’s mum.