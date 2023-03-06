… After Leicester City defeat

By Rasaq Oboirien

Super Eagles striker, Kelechi Iheanacho incurred the wrath of Premier League legends now pundits Gary Lineker and Ian Wright, after they gave a scathing verdict on Leicester City’s performance in front of goal in the 1-0 loss to Southampton at the St Mary’s Stadium.

Striker Iheanacho twice headed wide before curling a shot past the far post in the game.

The first half chance came the way of the Nigerian to put the Foxes ahead in the 20th minute, but he put his header wide from close range after connecting with James Maddison’s in-swinging free kick.

In the 66th minute, another glorious chance came his way after Southampton goalkeeper Bazunu played the ball straight out to him, and he failed to hit the target from distance.

The two legends couldn’t hide their frustration after Lineker tweeted to say that Leicester’s finishing was ‘hopeless’ before saying they had been wasteful on Match of the Day.

“Leicester only had themselves to blame. So profligate in front of goal,” he said.

To which Wright went into further detail on the missed chances, saying he could not be a manager if players missed such clear chances in his team.

“You can’t miss the chances I saw. This header (from Iheanacho), I don’t know what to say. It’s such a poor header. The next one (Iheanacho), just head it back where it came from.

This one, along the ground, curls it into the goalkeeper’s right corner. The last one from Maddison’s cross – he was brilliant today – I couldn’t be a manager seeing a miss like that. I don’t know how Brendan can be so calm in his interview.