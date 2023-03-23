From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Reigning Face of Nigeria, Queen Precious Bello is the star cover for 2023 Deluxe edition of popular lifestyle magazine, Hustle.

The model turned serial entrepreneur who is set to represent Nigeria at the Face of Beauty International pageant finale slated to hold in Philippines, 2024, shared her thoughts on Nigerian pageant and how she navigated the industry.

On stories like girls buying their way to the crown by sleeping with the organizers, she said:”My experience particularly for face of Nigeria was one that reassured me that yes, some pageant brands are still true and real”

“I had much to learn during the course of the contest as all contestants were exposed to different teachings which I

personally made sure I encrypted in my heart and saved in my writing pad. If eventually I didn’t emerge

the winner. l’ll still consider my self a winner. And yes I bought my way in through doinga little more of everything, learning, paying attention, perfecting my tasks and leaving no stone unturned”.

The beauty queen further encouraged young models aspiring to accelerate their career in the industry to “break through the limitations of the society and become a better version of you”.

Driven by her passion to impress on the international pageant, Precious noted that she has taken several personal development classes, reached out to less privileged and also engaged in community services across Nigeria.

The pageant which holds next year will play host to delegates from across the globe and Precious will be hoping to strengthen her pageant CV and become the first Nigerian to win the prestigious Face of Beauty International title.