Team Nigeria in Wrestling has been tremendous in their performance in the ongoing Pre-Olympic Games qualifier in Serbia.

Nigeria’s Odunayo Adekunroye competing in the 57kg lived up to the expectations as she won her way into the semi-final.

She started the qualifier strongly with a comfortable 9-7 win against the World no 4 and Brazilian International Guilla Olivera.

She was pitched against Sarita and proved too much for the opponent with another empathic 6-4 victory to qualify for the semi final of the competition.