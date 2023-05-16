•Women from various countries, denominations gather in Lagos to write prayer manual that will solve Nigeria’s problems

By Vivian Onyebukwa

For one week, about 30 women from the six geo-political zines of Nigeria, irrespective of their denominations, gathered in Lagos in commencement of the writing process of the World Day of Prayer programme for 2026. The women, members of the writing committee, were selected to capture Nigeria. Among them were the Catholic, Anglican, Methodist, Presbyterian, Baptist, Salvation Army, Evangelical Church of West Africa (ECWA), United Evangelical Church, United Methodist, and Lutheran cvhurches. They were from 15 different churches, of different age range, from 20 and above, in order to cover both young and old, to make it a legacy from one generation to another.

Nigeria was selected to be the writer-country for the year 2026 during the 2017 international conference of World Day of Prayer held in Brazil. As promised at the conference when Nigeria was selected as the writer-country for 2026, Katie Reimer, executive director, International Community, World Day of Prayer, came from New York to Nigeria to join the women who are members of the committee to package the writer workshop for the World Day of Prayer 2026, which will go round the world. According to Katie Reimer, the writing process has commenced. It will be celebrated in 150 countries, and the material will be translated into 90 different languages, and she described it as a big deal to be writer-country

World Day of Prayer is a prayer movement that brings together Christian women from different denominations. It is an ecumenical movement.

“The benefit is that God heals us when we pray alone and God heals us when we pray in our local communities, but when we gather together as worldwide sisterhood, the whole world is crying unto God at the same time with the same theme; that is beautiful and the power of it. Also, as we build the sisterhood all over the world, women learn about women all over the world,” Reimer said.

Advising women, she added: “God hears and sees us, and loves us. He is with us. All that God wants is for us to come. He does not force us to come. He invites us to come. So we always have a choice with God. We can come and receive the word of God to pray, worship, communicate or we can turn away. We always have a choice. But the good news about God is that He never gives up on us.”

The pioneer leader of the movement in Nigeria, Evangelist Nneoma Florence Uche, wife of the former prelate of the Methodist Church, Prelate Uche, went down memory lane on the establishment WDP in Nigeria. She stated that the movement was brought to Nigeria in 1962 by Lady Akanu Ibiam, but it was not a national thing until her trip to Brazil, and after two years an election was conducted where she became the pioneer leader.

She said: “The prayer manual is what the whole world will use to pray to God to avert anything that would cause trouble in our individual families, nation and internationally. By 2027, we are celebrating our 100 years of existence. The World Day of Prayer is the oldest Christian women prayer organisation in the world. History has it that it started in 1812 by a Baptist lady on wheel chair called Mary West, who beckoned on women all over the world to pray against the first and second World War. God heard their prayer and brought an end to the second World War.

“That is the passion of World Day of Prayer. We pray for world peace, and since inception, Nigeria has not written a topic”.

In 2017, Nneoma Uche said, she was privileged to be nominated to represent Nigeria in the quinqenium (five-yearly meeting of the body) held in Brazil, where she presented their topic for discussion for 2026.

“It is a nine years gap. If you submit and they approve it, they give you nine years to go and prepare because you are writing what the whole world will read in a year. The topic I submitted was, ‘I will give you rest.’ Matthew 11 vs. 28, where Jesus said: “Come unto me all you who are weak and weary and I will give you rest”, and they approved it and gave us this long gap. They promised to send someone to come and help and guide us. And that is why we have been here for the past eight days. After writing, by next year, we will submit it and they they will make it a working document”.

Nneoma Uche stated that God is interested in Nigeria, saying what would have happened during the election could not happen because of their prayer. “We are pursuing a goal and we shall get it without shedding blood in Nigeria. The situation calls for serious prayer and we are praying. The mandate was stolen and the mandate will be released through prayers. Nigeria will surely have rest”.

The president, African Region, WDP, Bridget Shesha, who also came for the meeting from Zambia advised women to pray without seizing. “There is a big achievement each time we pray”.

Chinwendu Odi of the Spring of Joy International, representing the pentecostals, described WDP as Church without wall and s it comprises different women from different denominations where there is no war. “This is the reason Jesus came that we may be one. The benefit is that there is peace in the land. When there is peace, people prosper, there is fruitfulness, growth both in family, church and national as well.”

From the North Central zone comprising Abuja, Kogi, Benue, Kaduna and Nasarawa, came Dr Udodirim Igwe, who is also their treasurer. She described WDP as a beautiful initiative.

“As Methodist, we have been celebrating WDP, but in recent time, God used Nneoma Uche to celebrate it internationally at the national ecumenical centre, Abuja. This is the third year. There, you would see all the churches, including the pentecostal being represented. With that her initiative, which brought women together, you can see the yearnings in the heart of the women to pray together, and you know the adage that says when women pray, something great happens. It is a movement.”

The national prayer coordinator, Evangelist Ngozi Agbor, also a member the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, encouraged women to be part of the movement, especially the first Friday’s of March every year when the prayer is going in every nation of the world on World Day of Prayer. “Prayer is like air, if you don’t breath in air you know what it is to your body.”

Among those who attended the meeting was Prophetess Lilian Muanjo, General Secretary WDP and who is of the Eternal Sacred Order of Cherubim and Seraphim, Owerri, Imo State. She said the aim of the organisation is to foster unity, love, togetherness and oneness in all Christian denomination irrespective of the church they belong. She said: “The essence is to bring unity, togetherness, peace in the whole world Christendom using the women as a tool”.

Also, Gloria Iwuama, a lawyer and of the Salvation Army, advised women to strive through prayer to overcome gender disparity. “Prayer helps some to relate well with their partners,” she said.

Dr. Janet Daramola, from the Methodist Church of Nigeria, said with God all things are possible. “When women cease to pray, they run into crises. Prayer is the key. That is the only weapon you can use in the world,” she remarked.

Funke Salako from the Anglican Church described the movement as wonderful: “God has taught me too many things here. He has opened my eyes. He is really a burden lifter, that if one could come to Him in faith, one would have rest”.

Dr. Patience Osunkwo, who is of the Eternal Sacred Order of Cherubim and Seraphim, has been a member since inception. She is from them North Central Zone, and the public relations officer. “It’s been interesting. What I enjoy most is the teamwork, commitment, and being all-inclusive, being carried along. That sense of self-esteem, harnessing our potential, because, before now, we didn’t know that we had these beautiful talents among us, but coming together as one body has made us to discover ourselves and it has given us the opportunity to be more committed in the work and service of God and, of course, human beings.”

She advised women to emulate Mary Magdalen. “Her commitment is what I ask women to emulate. Be committed, focused and steadfast. Invest in the Lord and He will invest in you the more and take care of you,” she said.

Former president, Catholic Women Organisation, Archdiocese of Lagos, Gertrude Oyedeji, and a member of WDP for over 20 years, stated that the benefits of membership were enormous: “I am really happy to be a member”.

Theresa Ohumegbulem, a Catholic and member for 20 years, advised: “Hold prayer as key to life, it is powerful.”

For Jocelyn, a Catholic faithful from Imo State and the youth among them, her joining the movement has changed her spiritually. “It is quite interesting being in the midst of these women. I have learned a lot from them. The youths should join to learn how to handle their families,” she said.

Talking about the benefits WDP, Ajumobi Grace, a member of the Cherubim and Seraphim, said “when women come together to pray, their prayers are answered.”