Prophet Peter Oyewole Idowu, Pastor-in-charge of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Oke Agbara, in Ishasi area of Ogun State has said that it is only prayer, not human beings, that can solve the problem of Nigeria.

He stated this while speaking shortly after a thanksgiving service organised by the church to appreciate God for his divine healing and 65th birthday anniversary.

Prophet Idowu advised Nigerians to be closer to God and be more prayerful. He said most Nigerian leaders, past and present, have the mind of doing well but derail once they get to power.

“The reason is that all the leaders that are there have the mind of doing good things, but there is a power in the country whereby once they get there, all the things they have in mind to do, they will not be able to do. We have been praying for Nigeria in my church for a very long time. I will enjoin other leaders in the faith to join in this fight against darkness in the country.”

He said that God will use this new administration headed by President Bola Tinubu if Christians in Nigeria would not keep quiet.

He said Christians in the country must be strong to wage war against the darkness in the country, adding that nobody can be blamed for the woes in the country.

While quoting from the scripture, Isaiah 40: 28-31, he advised Christians and church leaders to be strong in the Lord, stressing that it is certain that God will prevail and the nation will be good again.

Prophet Idowu, however, said something terrible would happen in the country very soon but that if people can pray, it will be to the advantage of the country as a whole.

“I will advise the church and the church leaders to be strong in the lord. We will prevail and the nation will be good for it. Very soon everything will come back to normal and there will be a new song.”

While speaking on his ministerial journey, he said he had worked in several ministries across the country before he started his ministry in February 9, 1984 in Ojodu inside a car park but God has expanded the ministry and got the place where they are now for them with ease.

The District Superintendent, Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Aboru District, Prophet Isaiah Oyeleye, who gave the sermon charged members of the church to support the ministry and take care of their Pastor.

Different choir groups in the church rendered various melodious songs to appreciate God on behalf of the prophet. Several dignitaries from the media, other churches and family members graced the occasion, sharing diverse testimonies on how God transformed their lives through the calling of Prophet Idowu, described as a ‘God-sent’ by many.