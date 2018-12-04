Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Former Governor of Anambra State and Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi, on Monday, urged his supporters to overcome the temptation of attacking the famous Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka over his prediction of woe for the Alhaji Atiku Abubakar presidential ambition.

Instead, Obi said the people should pray for the clergyman who is the Spiritual Leader of the Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry Enugu.

Fr. Mbaka had, at his adoration ground, Enugu, on Sunday, where Obi was present, warned that the Atiku campaign project might fail if the PDP Presidential candidate failed to come to Enugu to confer with him.

The Catholic Priest was seen in a video of the Bazaar and Thanksgiving programme that has been in circulation on the internet urging Obi to make donation to the church, while warning him that God hates stingy people.

While speaking at the ceremony Obi had promised to confer privately with the Priest on what he would donate, but Mbaka insisted that it was deceit for Obi to come to his church and fail to part with any money.

READ ALSO: Anti-corruption: Complaints Commission targets MDAs, private sector

Fr. Mbaka, who also spoke in Igbo, kept asking Obi if his principal, Atiku did not give him anything to bring to the church.

The utterances of the Priest, however, infuriated Obi’s supporters majority of whom took to the social media to attack the Adoration Ministry priest.

But in a swift reaction, Obi, through his media aide, Val Obienyem, urged the people to restrain from attacking Fr. Mbaka as his understanding of what he said was different.

He said, “I have personally reached out to many people restraining them from attacking Fr. Ejike Mbaka because of their love for Peter Obi. If you truly respect Obi, please and please, do not attack Fr. Mbaka.

“In the first instance, His Excellency does not interpret the comments of Fr. Mbaka the way several observers do. While one may disagree with him, we should always acknowledge that he speaks and acts from the higher perspective of wisdom.

READ ALSO: I won’t honour EFCC’s Fresh Invitation –Jang

“His Excellency believes that every situation, however unpleasant, has positive lessons for us. Please let us leave Fr. Mbaka alone, our duty to him is prayers for God to lead him aright.”

Obienyem note that Obi regretted that the argument at the adoration ground in Enugu cost his younger brother who is also a Catholic Priest some engagements both in Onitsha and Lagos, the same day.

He said, “Father Obi who joined his elder brother to Enugu for the service was billed to return to Lagos, but because of the delay as a result of arguments between Mbaka and Obi over donations, he missed his flight, billed for 3pm from Asaba and had to join a 5:30pm flight from Enugu.”