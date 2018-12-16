Peter Anosike

The General Public Relations Officer of Alaba International Market, Electronics Section, Maduabuchi Adikwu, has said that one of the biggest challenges facing the current leadership of Alaba International Market is public relations.

Adikwu, who was Alaba International Electronics Task Force Chairman before becoming the Public Relations Officer, said that they have realized that improved public relations between the traders and customers would go a long way in bringing a lot of turnover to the traders.

According to him, some of the traders sometimes fail to realize that it is because of customers that they are in business.

He said that some traders in the market are rude, adding that as the task force chairman, he was getting lots of complaints on the issue and because of that they have decided to be educating their traders on good customers relations.

He disclosed that they want their traders to be treating their customers well. He noted that if there is cordial relationship between the traders and their customers, it would go a very long way in making them to come back for more business.

His words: “The truth is that the customers are the reason we are in business; so because of this they should be treated like kings and queens. So, in order to enhance cordial relationship between the traders and the customers, we have decided to be educating our traders on how to respect their customers, how to give them quality service and good products at affordable prices.

“In a nutshell,we want to change the perception that people earlier have of Alaba International Market. You know that the world is changing from the traditional market to e-commerce. So, the only way we can remain in business is to adjusting ourselves by being more appealing to our customers.”