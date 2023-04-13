From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The Management of Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company(KAEDCO),has faulted the report of Concern Citizens on the monthly payment of Consumers in Birnin Kebbi which did not reflected actual charges per individual and outstanding balances.

It could be recalled that,Concerned Citizens of Nassara II,Birnin Kebbi had conducted independent survey on April 1st,2023, across consumers of KAEDCO which allegedly portrayed the consumers for paying regularly without adequate power supply from the company.

While reacting to their survey,Regional Manager in-charge of Kebbi state,Gaddafi Ibrahim Saminaka who appreciated the independent efforts of the Citizens on behalf of the company, noted that,their report would have been accurate and credible, if they had considered and injected monthly billing of individual consumers and their outstanding in their data analysis.

Saminaka,in his response, with Ref:30130/RM/BK/003/2023,re: Concern on Kaduna Electric’s Dispicable Electricity Power Supply to Birnin Kebbi and Environs and Lack of Customer care”,insisted that the company are always ready to serve her consumers better.

He said;”I am directed to refer to your letter dated 1st April, 2023 with the above subject matter and acknowledge your efforts towards reaching a common goal.

“However, the survey showcase the amount paid by customers but does not show the actual amount charged per individual customer and also does not show the outstanding balances. Hence there is need to depict the true picture of the actual happenings in the affected areas where the concerned citizen conducted survey of certain number of distribution transformers (DTS)”.

In the attached documents of 41 pages made available to newsmen by the Area Manager,Kebbi Central, Mr. Ishaq Gwamna, detailed monthly payments status of affected areas, many consumers according to KAEDCO record,pp did not pay up their balances while other paid for some months.

Saminaka, explained that, “in view of the attached collection analysis, individual energy charged, payment and accrued debt over time is clearly stated.

” It is pertinent to note that we are in capping regime which is mandated by the regulator (NERC) to bill direct customers based on capping. Conclusively Kaduna Electric is ready to strive hard and give high standard of customer service delivery. Please accept assurance of our highest regards”, he said.

________________________________,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,