From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Chapter of the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) has commenced moves to train and empower a total of 173 widows with skills that will make them self- reliant.

The association gave this indication during the send forth ceremony for the Officers Mess for the wives of retired police officers in the state at the weekend.

The Chairperson of the association and the wife of the Kano State Police Commissioner, Ashiatu Usaini Gumel said that already some beneficiaries of the skill acquisition initiative have been identified and would soon begin the training program.

According to her, the association will partner with a Lagos based Non – Governmental Organisation ELS Empowerment for the implementation of the program for the benefit of their vulnerable ex- members, some of whom have children and other dependents to cater for.

She also indicated that a number of their members have filled the necessary forms and are awaiting the receipt of the state government goat and ram palliatives.

She maintained that her ambition is to get everyone together for the greater benefit of the association and its members while praying Almighty God to bless, protect and provide for the families of their ex- members, whose husbands had retired from the Force.

The Officer in Charge of Gender, Kano State Police Command, Loveth Jomoh described the wives of the retired officers as mothers of the Command whose husbands had duly served the nation .

She charged the wives of all the police officers to endeavour to join the association as there are lots of benefits for members of the association.