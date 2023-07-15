By Lukman Olabiyi

The Ogun State gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), in the last election, Ambassador Olufemi Oguntoyinbo, has told President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that declaring state of emergency on food security was not enough to tackle poverty in the country.

Oguntoyinbo, a politician cum businessman said President Tinubu needs to declare state of emergency on all sectors of the economy in order to get to the root of various issues militating against Nigeria progress.

NNPP chieftain stated this during an interactive session with the League of Yoruba Media Practitioners (LYMP).

He said there were many issues contributing to poverty level in Nigeria, stated that issues of multiple taxation, electricity, friendly environment for investors among others were issues that the president must look into.

Oguntoyinbo attributed difficulty in setting up companies in Nigeria and how they fold up easily to the huge tax being demanded by the government and the absence of basic amenities needed to function successfully.

The young business man made it known that formation industries in Nigeria could not really be easy, owing to the fact that money invested in businesses were not recovered.

According to him, this is as a result of huge tax the government demand from entrepreneurs, even as they (government) fail to provide essential amenities like electricity, good road, conducive working environment, among others.

“If a manufacturer comes from abroad, investing his money in this kind of our economy, it is certain it will fold up in no time.

‘’That it is why you see companies that started with huge sum of money folding up within 2 to 3 years, because they lack amenities they ought to get from the government, yet, they still have to pay huge tax.

‘’It’s been three years I used electricity generated by government last, I had to tell their official to remove their cables and let me face elsewhere for electricity generation, since they have not been giving me. I don’t benefit anything from the government, I provide my electricity myself, yet, I still pay tax. So, what is the government doing for us?

‘’In other countries abroad, everything has been standardized, no one asks for electricity before it is provided. These things are obstacles for people who wants to establish companies in Nigeria”, he said.

Oguntoyinbo advised President Tinubu to not only allow states to generate their electricity, but to make it competitive among all stakeholders.

He said electricity generation should become competitive just as the telecommunication companies are in Nigeria now. Adding that the idea would give room for healthy rivalry to the advantage of the citizenry and company owners

On his next agenda in politic, the one time guber candidate hinted that he will vie for the post of the president of Nigeria in 2027.