Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, has said a first tranche to 15 million indigent households would be assisted with the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT).

Edu, who disclosed this yesterday at a familiarisation meeting with journalists in Abuja, lamented about the huge gap between the government and the governed.

She, however, said the president administration would, for the first time in the country, be involving everyone in the counting process.

The former Women’s Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) charged journalists to project what the people at the grassroots are going through and the benefits accrue to them.

“Once we have the approval from the President, we will be reaching out to 15 million households It is an average of 5.7 persons per household. We are presenting it at the Federal Executive Council and once we get the approval, we swing into action.

“Reaching out to 15 million poor and vulnerable households will be reached through Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) is one of the ways we intend to hit the ground running to lift Nigerians.

“Tell them how to get out of poverty, tell them about the programmes coming up,” she said.

She expressed readiness to diligently discharge her responsibility to ensure that Nigerians enjoy the spoils of good governance.

“I want to work and leave a legacy that my children will be proud of that I went all the way the extra mile. I’m ready to spend even personal resources to ensure that the job is done”.

Meanwhile, the minister who also received the Greece Ambassador to Nigeria, Ioannis Plotas said she was appreciative of the engagement of his government.

She said: “We appreciate your proactive engagement with us. Our job is to manage, prevent and mitigate humanitarian crisis as well as helping those who have gone through them to recover and reintegrate them back into the community.

“We are committed to see Nigerians come out of poverty and have already started the engagements almost immediately.

“Greece is one of the entry points into Europe, we believe that in the coming days we can work with you to see that migrants are better informed on the right decision to make.

“We are focusing on putting together a residential humanitarian and poverty alleviation trust fund and you have clearly expressed your willingness to work with Nigerian on addressing humanitarian issues as well as poverty alleviation and job creation.”

Also, the assured Nigerians of President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to work hand in hand with the Greek government to have a mutual benefit in terms of poverty alleviation.

On his part, the Envoy said: “I would like to notify you that our country has an expertise on this issue because we have provided several other to different countries across the globe but Nigeria is in the domain.

“The most important thing is just to alleviate poverty because this constitutes also one of the primary goals of the current administration, the new administration under President Bola Tinubu.”