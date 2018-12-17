We applaud this bold step, which was revealed by the Accountant General of the Federation, Mr. Ahmed Idris, when he hosted the President and Council members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) in Abuja. According to the Accountant General, the measure is part of the ongoing restructuring of the functions of MDAs, which is aimed at ensuring that treasury officers are assigned to various key revenue generating agencies.

The affected MDAs include the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and others. Their mandate includes, among others, to drive government reforms in public sector in line with the present administration’s effort to diversify sources of revenue.

It is heartening that the government is not unmindful of the huge leakages, and under-remittance of revenues by these agencies. Therefore, any policy that will ensure that the treasury staff will be diligent and transparent in their duties is welcome. They must ensure that these agencies do not short-change the government in remitting revenues to the Federation Account as provided in Section 162(1) of the Constitution. It is good that the government has stated that their tenure as treasury heads of these agencies will be performance-based in line with their revenue targets. This means that any of them found to have compromised his position must be severely punished.

There is no doubt that the development of the country is made possible when there is sustained growth and accountability in government’s revenue generation. Unfortunately, the resources of government have been on the downward slope in recent times, owing to over-dependence on oil receipts and monumental fraud in many of the key revenue generating agencies, as evident in recent audit reports of their financial operations.