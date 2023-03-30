…Says, unemployment is very high, responsible for social unrest, crime, banditry and illegal migration across the Sahara to Europe.

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Executive Secretary, National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Professor Idris Bugaje has expressed deep concern over increasing rate of unemployment among Nigerian youths.

Prof. Bugaje noted that unemployment among Nigerian youths is very high, and responsible for social unrest, crime, banditry and illegal migration across the Sahara to Europe by the teaming youths.

Speaking on Tuesday during NBTE Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony for Nigerian Youths Skills Empowerment, NYSE -11 Programme with Poland and Denmark company; ERYK, said skills acquisition is the gateway to rescue the youths out of the seemingly endless joblessness all year round in the country.

“Posterity shall never forgive us if we fail to empower our youths for a better Nigeria. NYSE is a gateway to empowering the Nigerian youths with globally needed skills.NYSE-II being celebrated today shall be the window of opportunity for Polytechnics in Nigeria and this will hopefully lead to greater admissions for our Polys! We are grateful to ERYK and the Polish and Danish Ambassadors for their support and hope more trainees and opportunities in other skill areas shall open in the near future.

“Nigeria is Africa’s largest economy $432B p.a., most populous country in the continent. Nigeria has one of the youngest populations in the world, with more than 60% of its population under the age of 25 years.Unemployment is very high and is largely responsible for social unrest, crime, banditry and illegal migration across the Sahara to Europe.Something must be done to give hope.

“Honourable Minister of Education (HME), Adamu Adamu in January 2022 approved the NYSE to give opportunity to our youths with skills qualifications to go for further training and take jobs across the EU and the entire world.

“In 2022 attempts were made to reach out to Germany via Nigerian Embassy in Bonn and the GIZ in Abuja, under the NYSE-I January 2023 – Partnership with ERYK was discovered and that’s what we are here to celebrate NYSE-II

“It provides opportunity for the training of Nigerian youths in relevant skills needed by industry across the globe. It facilitates legal migration of skilled Nigerian youths to Europe and the world to stem the tide of illegal and risky migrations.

“It enhances the skills of the Nigerian youths to eventually benefit the Nigerian economy in a win-win situation, and it creates employment opportunities for Polytechnic Diplomates to drive increased enrollment in Nigerian Polytechnics.

“Polytechnics are notified by NBTE for shortlist of their ND graduates with Upper Credit and not more than 25 years and not below 18 yrs of age. CBT Online Exams are conducted by NBTE to assess the capacity of applicants. ERYK receives CBT results and do final screening.

“Training offers are received by the successful candidates after (2) and (3) above for apprenticeships training in Poland and/or Denmark for two years.Successful candidates receive EU Skills Certification at the end of the years training in their trade areas. There is job offers and legal work permits to successful graduates (or return home if desired)”. Prof. Bugaje said.