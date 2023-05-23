From Idu Jude, Abuja

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has called on Nigerians not to abandon the leadership selection process in the country in the hands of politicians alone, saying the new sense of nationalism requires holding leaders to account for both their actions and inactions.

The NOA DG made this appeal in Enugu Tuesday during a zonal town hall meeting with stakeholders as part of the Agency’s efforts, in line with its mandate to promote and provide platforms for democratic debate in the country.

Dr Garba Abari who was represented by Mrs Ifeyinwa Ugwu, observed that participation in the electoral process is still much higher in the urban areas than in the rural areas, requiring greater citizens’ mobilisation for participation in the electoral process. He commended young people for showing a lot of enthusiasm in participating in the 2023 General Elections, which he said was responsible for the near-live casting of electoral procedure in most polling units. He urged the youths to sustain their enthusiasm in future elections.

According to him, the process of the 2023 election will continue until the courts and tribunals deliver judgement in several cases before them, urging Nigerians to remain peaceful in the spirit of the new culture of peace and stability in the country.

On his part, the Chairman, Peering Advocacy and Advancement Centre in Africa (PAACA), Ezenwa Nwagwu, challenged religious, traditional and civil society leaders in the South East to lead the charge in demanding accountability from political leaders and stimulating rapid development of the region. He called for regional introspection in addressing local problems as the most effective approach to entrenching accountability and promoting development.

The programme, organised by NOA in partnership with PAACA, brought together traditional and religious leaders, civil society, public servants and the media.