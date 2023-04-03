From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A 36-member factional State Executive Committee of Delta chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has ratified the expulsion of the party’s governorship candidate and Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, over alleged high handedness, anti-party activities among other sins.

The 36-member factional executive committee led by Mr. Isaac Ulebor as chairman, made the ratification in a resolution dated March 31, 2023.

The development is coming as part of post election crisis that has seen to the expulsion of the former Executive Director (Finance and Project) on the interim board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr Cairo Ojuogboh, for alleged anti-party activities by the Omeni Sobotie-led state executive committee.

The post election crisis has also led to the suspension of the current chairman of the NDDC board and known Buharist, Lauretta Onochei, by her ward 04 executive committee in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

In the resolution signed by the factional state publicity secretary, Overonena Aghogho Joshua, said the state exco merely approved the recommendation of the Ughelli North Local Government Area chapter for the expulsion of Omo-Agege from APC.

According to the resolution, the Deputy Senate President failed to appeal his expulsion, within one week, by his ward 02 (Orogun) executive committee which had earlier recommended the sanction to the LGA level.

Mr. Joshua, in the resolution, listed the alleged sins of the governorship candidate to include high handedness; misappropriation of election funds; anti-party activities; callous, religious and confraternity utterances; selfish and self centeredness; causing disunity among members; and witch hunting of other leaders of the party.

The Ulebor-led factional state executive committee “unanimously agreed that haven satisfied the constitutional requirements and procedures for such recommendations, the ward executive committee are at right to have recommended the expulsion of the DSP, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege in line with the constitutional provisions.

“Thus we are affirming the expulsion. And we call on the national leadership of the party to take the necessary steps and enshrined in our party constitution, and affirm the expulsion of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege from our party, APC, to serve as a deterrent to others who may want to thread on such path in the future.”

As at the time of filing this report, the state publicity secretary, Valentine Onojeghuo, said the official of the party was being prepared.

Contacted also, the state chairman, Omeni Sobotie, said an official response would be issued, adding however that the Ulebor-led factional executive was unknown to law, and as such, it’s actions were null and void.