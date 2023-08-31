By Chukwuma Umeorah

Peering and Advancement Centre in Africa (PAACA) has called for introspection and accountability among Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and election observer groups who monitored the 2023 general elections. This is even as he urged for an improved code of conduct in future elections.

Addressing stakeholders at a two-day post-election review meeting for CSOs organised by PAACA in collaboration with the National Orientation Agency (NOA), which ends today, PAACA’s Executive Director, Ezenwa Nwagwu while noting that some observer groups flouted the guidelines in the previous election, emphasized the need for self-evaluation in performance and adherence to established protocols.

He added that many CSOs have been vocal about the conduct of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other stakeholders, as he acknowledged that introspection within their own ranks was equally crucial in drawing attention to the ‘INEC Guideline for Election Observation’ as a benchmark for evaluating their actions. He also harped on the significance of training and adherence to codes of conduct in future elections.

“It’s much easier to critique others than to critically assess our own actions, we talk majorly about what INEC, police and other stakeholders have done except what we have done. Whether we did well or not, we have never taken the time to review ourselves.”

Another significant concern addressed by PAACA was the limited number of observer organizations that submitted their reports post-election.

“Out of over 400 observer groups, less than 70 organizations filed their reports. There is a barrage of excuses like being angry with how INEC conducted the electioneering process. The work of observation is clearly spelled out; look, see and report not passing judgements. Therefore, your anger or feelings about the process should not be an excuse for failing to turn in your report,” he explained emphasizing that failing to submit reports could lead to exclusion from future election observation opportunities.

Furthermore, PAACA applauded the advancements in Nigeria’s electoral process, citing improved voter sensitization, the utilization of technology, and increased transparency by INEC which he attributed to consistent advocacy by CSOs and the media.

The Director General of NOA, Garba Abari on his part, highlighted some of the improvements recorded in the last election attributing it to concerted efforts by all stakeholders in the electioneering process.

According to him, “The innovations, reforms and the generally peaceful conduct that we witnessed before, during and after the elections are testimonies to the fact that even though our electoral process may not yet be where we wish it should be, it is certainly not where it used to be. It is therefore important to hold meetings like this which provide stakeholders an opportunity to review what worked in the election and what didn’t work, thus enabling us to make meaningful recommendations that will improve the electoral process.”