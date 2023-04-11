An Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun, on Tuesday,sentenced a 22-year-old a Point Of Sale (POS) operator, Salawudeen Ayomide,to three months imprisonment for stealing N120,000 belonging to her employer.

The police charged Ayomide whose address was not provided with theft following her guilty plea.

In her ruling, Mrs A. O.Adeyemi, gave the convict an option of N3,000 and also ordered her to pay N120,000 to the complainant, Nosiru Jayeola.

Earlier,the Prosecution, Insp E.O. Adaraloye, told the court that the convict committed the offence on Feb.8 at about 8 a.m, in Ogba Ayo,Ijoko area of Ota.

Adaraloye said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code,Vol.1,Laws of Ogun,2006.(NAN)