From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Commercial drivers in Rivers State have grounded business activities following the killing of their colleague by suspected members of the government-owned Taskforce on Street Trading and Illegal Motor Parks.

Daily Sun gathered that the victim was attacked and beaten beyond recognition by suspected members of the state’s task force and was rushed to the hospital on Sunday.

Sources disclosed that when news filtered in on Monday that the victim has died at the hospital his (victim) aggrieved friends and colleagues staged a protest at Rumuokoro in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

One of the sources who did not want to be mentioned in print claimed that the victim had parked his bus by the roadside for his passengers who had arrived at their exit point to alight when the task force men came.

According to the source, an argument ensued between the driver and the task force officials and it resulted in the beating of the driver.

It was learned that the victim died at the hospital where he was rushed after he had collapsed during that attack on him.

Friends and drivers in the area took to the streets of Rumuokoro and Ikwerre road stopping every form of vehicular movement in the area.

State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Grace Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police (SP), has confirmed the incident.

Iringe-Koko said the suspect has been arrested, adding that investigation into the incident has also commenced.