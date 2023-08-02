From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu Wednesday evening at the State House, Abuja, assured the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress led by its President, Joe Ajaero, and that of Trade Union Congress, Festus Usifo, that the Port Harcourt refineries will start production by December 2023 after the completion of the ongoing rehabilitation contract between NNPCL and Italian firm, Maire Tecnimont SpA.

According to a statement issued by Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, the President stated this in a meeting with the unions,

while pleading with the Labour leaders to join hands with him to birth a better and economically buoyant country, added that he would continue to work for the best interest of Nigeria.

The organised Labour had listed the fixing of the nation’s refineries as part of their demands as part of measures to address the rising price of petroleum motor spirit (PMS), after the removal of fuel subsidy.

The statement read thus, “Consequent upon the fruitful and frank discussion with President Tinubu and their confidence in his ability to encourage open and honest consideration of all the issues put forward by the Labour Movement, the Labour Leaders resolved to stop further protest.

“They opted for further constructive engagement with the government to resolve all outstanding issues as they affect the working people and Nigerians in general.

“President Tinubu gave his commitment to the Labour leaders that the Port Harcourt refineries will start production by December 2023 after the completion of the ongoing rehabilitation contract between NNPCL and Italian firm, Maire Tecnimont SpA.”