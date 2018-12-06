Pope Francis will visit Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates in February, 2019.

The trip will enable the Pontiff to attend an interfaith meeting, the Vatican said on Thursday.

The trip, the latest by the pope to a predominantly Islamic nation, will take place from Feb. 3 to 5, 2019.

The Vatican said the Pope had accepted an invitation from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and the tiny Catholic community there.

