The Aso Villa home of the Audu Abubakars on Monday played host to a long range of diverse political and business stalwarts across the country. It was the day Prince Shuaibu Abubakar, son of the first civilian governor of Kogi State, the late Prince Audu Abubakar assumed office as the new Minister for Steel Development.

Prince Shuaibu, a BA (Hons) and MSc graduate of Leicester and Oxford Universities respectively, joined 44 other new ministers appointed by President Tinubu and ratified by the Senate to be inaugurated as members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

To many Kogi indigenes, it was a pleasure to witness the son of their former leader take up a key national leadership position. To others it was a clear indication that the Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited will come alive again judging by the 20-year experience of the accomplished corporate finance and investment management expert.

As early as 11:30 am, eminent guests had begun to throng the home of the Abubakars to honour and felicitate the former staff of Stanbic IBTC who rose to the high echelon of the financial institution from 2003 to 2023.

Leading the pack was Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello who led other prominent state executives, party stalwarts, traditional rulers led by the Ata of Igala and political support groups of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to celebrate with the Shaibu family.

At the home of the newly appointed minister were his immediate family members, friends and associates awaiting his arrival from the Presidential Villa.

As family and well wishers converged, conversations flowed as the people expressed optimism that Prince Shuaibu will bring to bear his International wealth of work experience to help resuscitate the nation’s dying steel industry.

Governor Bello’s arrival at the venue ignited excitement. In his address, he wished Shuaibu a successful tenure. According to the governor, he personally nominated the son of his predecessor due to his administrative credence. Bello also commended Tinubu for accepting his nomination and praised his decision to appoint non-members of the APC into his cabinet.

“We thank Almighty Allah for what he has done for us and my message at all times is a message of unity. Politics should not divide us. We have seen Mr. President has demonstrated what politics means, for him to go all the way to Port-Harcourt and the main opposition party, the PDP and appoint a Minister of the Federal Capital Territory shows that he demonstrated something.

“I wish my brother the Honourable Minister for Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu a very successful tenure and let’s ensure that we give him advice that is going to make him add value to the state, the nation so that the name of our late leader will continue to move on and sour high.

“Let us not give him advice or go close to him and ruin him. People from afar cannot ruin him, it is people that are within that can ruin him, so those of us that are close to him should ensure that we advise and guide him right. By God’s grace, whether in government or outside government, our eyes will be all around him to be sure that we succeed. He is my nominee and he must succeed so that I will be proud of him at all times.

Emotions ran high as the Minister for Steel finally arrived from the villa, flanked by his wife and associates. Speaking to newsmen, Shaibu wasted no time in rolling out his agenda for the nation’s steel sector, beginning with the Ajaokuta Steel Company in Kogi State.

Shuaibu reinstated his commitment to executing President Tinubu’s industrialisation agenda while appreciating his state Governor and the President for choosing him to undertake the delicate task of presiding over the ministry.

He spoke on his plans; “The President wants to industrialise Nigeria. He wants to replicate the industrialisation that happened in the USA and the UK in the early 1900’s. President Tinubu has the vision to change the narrative of Nigeria and part of what we shall be doing is to start with the Ajaokuta Steel Rolling Company which has not been operational for the last four years. We are going to put some modalities in place to turn around the Steel Rolling plant so that we can start to produce some sheets of steel.

“I have also had some discussions with the management of Ajaokuta Steel and part of our plan is that within the next three to four years, we should be able to create 40, 000 to 60, 000 manufacturing jobs for the country which will empower the youths , so I think we are going to focus on employing youths in Kogi State and expanding it to others in country. President Tinubu is intentional about creating job opportunities and changing the narrative for the youths.

“The steel industry is not just restricted to Kogi, it has the Delta Steel Company and other steel production plants in the country, but we can’t tackle it all at once. We must start with one step by step. The President is very passionate about the Ajaokuta Steel and he made that commitment during the presidential campaign rally and we intend to keep his promise.”

