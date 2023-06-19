Former Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has reiterated the importance of forgiveness among the people.

He stated this at the funeral of his mother, Dorothy Ihedioha, on Friday at Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State.

He said: “I, my siblings and the entire Ihedioha family are humbled and indeed grateful for the support, prayers and solidarity shown to our family since the passing of our matriarch. My mother lived a worthy and eventful life and that has been testified to by so many people. She taught us quite a lot, especially prayers, humility, service and forgiveness among one another.I want to urge you to imbibe these virtues for a peaceful living on earth.”

In his sermon, His Grace, the Primate of the Metropolitan of All Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Rev Henry Ndukuba, admonished the congregation on the need for a life of service, adding that death was a necessary end.

He called on citizens to prepare themselves for the day death would come so as to be able to find a place in the bosom of Abraham.

“The never-seen-before crowd and solidarity as one lady whispered it could compete for recognition in the Guinness Book of Records. Ihedioha is so.loved by the people.”

The organic support the former Governor enjoys in the state and beyond was demonstrated in an extreme measure and Mama Ihedioha, definitely will be filled with joy and fulfillment on the other side of life, seeing the colourful celebrations in her honour.

“The unprecedented turnout of supporters, fans, associates and admirers who thronged Aronta Mbutu in Aboh Mbaise LGA of Imo State to sympathise with the former lawmaker, attest to his popularity and solidarity.”

Guests include LP presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, Governors Alex Otti, Peter Mbah, Chukwuma Soludo of Abia, Enugu and Anambra States respectively. Prof. Placid Njoku, Deputy Governor of Imo State , Senator Aminu Tambuwal, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, Senator Adolphus Wabara, Senator Osita Izunaso,Chief Ikedi Ohakim, Amb. Omar Damagun, Ag. PDP National Chairman led members of the NWC to the event.

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Chief Olisa Metu, Senator Liyel Imoke,Chief Onyema Ugochukwu, Senator Lea Maeba, Austin Opara, Alhaji Walid Jubrin, former Chairman, PDP BOT, Chief Chuka Odom, Sir Stanley Amuchie.

Justice Chioma Nwosu Iheme, Justice Ogechi Okezie,Aminu Umar Sadiq

CEO Nigeria Sovereign Wealth Justice Ngozi Ukoha, Sir. Jude Nnodim, SAN, Chief Ndukwe Nnawuchi SAN, Chief Okey Eze, Jonas Okeke, Mike Iheanetu, Chuma Nnaji, Chris Okewulonu, Prince Uche Secondus, Prof. Viola Onwuliri, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, Senator Uche Ekwunife, Dakuku Peterside, Uzo Azubuike, Traditional rulers,