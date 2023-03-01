From Joseph Obukata, Warri

The Chairman of Warri South Local Government Area in Delta State, Dr Michael Tidi, has expressed thanked residents of the council area for sustaining the peace in the council area during the Presidential and National Assembly elections held on Saturday, February 25.

Dr Tidi, in a statement released in Warri Wednesday, March 1, asserted that he was particularly delighted that despite the differences in political opinions and delay experienced in the polls, people of Warri South kept cool and exercised their civic responsibility.

Whilst calling on residents of Warri South to continually support the state government and his administration in the resolve to ensure a smooth transition, Dr Tidi stressed the need for people in Warri South not to take the laws into their hands, saying key political actors would naturally explore all legitimate means to address perceived grievances.