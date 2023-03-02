From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

National Union of Textiles, Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN) has congratulated former national chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole on his election as Senator for Edo North Senatorial District.

In a statement jointly signed by the President of the NUTGTWN, Comrade John Adaji and the General Secretary, Ali Baba, it noted that Oshiomhole’s victory was a victory for the textile workers and

the global labour movement in general.

The statement added that the workers were proud to associate with him as their former General Secretary and one of the most successful African labour leaders.

“On behalf of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the union and the generality of our members, we hereby congratulate you on your election as distinguished Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria representing the good people of Edo North Senatorial District of Edo State at the Presidential/National Assembly election held on Saturday February 25, 2023.

“Your overwhelmed victory at election is well deserved. Indeed your success is an open acknowledgement and appreciation of the close relationship you have maintained with your people as well as your remarkable achievements as former Governor of Edo State.

“Your overwhelmed election is also a total victory for us in Textile workers Union and the global labour movement in general. We are indeed proud to associate with you as our former General Secretary and one of the most successful African labour leaders.

“We have no doubt you will continue to further our struggle for social justice, industrial revival, job creation, living/decent wage, transparency, accountability and good governance while in the red chambers.

“Kindly count on the renewed assurances of the co-operation and support of the union and the entire labour movement for a successful tenure”. The statement said.