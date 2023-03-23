From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), has implored the judiciary to ensure that stolen mandates in the just concluded general elections are retrieved.

The Council also vow to resist attempt by anybody or group to subvert the people’s mandate freely given to any political party and its candidate and urges stakeholders in the electoral process to respect the wish of the people as sovereignty resides in them.

Addressing newsmen, yesterday in Abuja, Chairman of IPAC, Yabaji Sani,

charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to sit up and take its constitutional duty seriously to avoid preventable hitches with its Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and Result Viewing Portal (IReV) that questioned its readiness to conduct elections and to authenticate results declared.

He said: “IPAC urges the Judiciary to be decisive and uphold the rule of law in adjudicating on various election petitions before it as the last hope of all aggrieved citizens, aware that time is of the essence and justice delayed is justice denied. All stolen mandates must be retrieved to uphold the sanctity of the ballot box.

“It is the only way we will collectively deepen the nation’s hard earned democracy.

“Council charges the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to sit up and take its constitutional duty seriously to avoid the preventable glitches and hitches with its Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) that questioned its readiness to conduct the elections and authenticity of results declared particularly in Presidential and National Assemble elections

“Council demands a review of the process in appointing INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners to ensure only competent and patriotic Nigerians head the commission’s state offices across the nation as some of the challenges encountered during the elections particularly the use of BVAS and IReV Portals were caused more by human factor than the equipment.

“More importantly, the Commission must be transparent and upholds its neutrality and integrity as the electoral umpire and discharge its duties without fear or favour as it will be held responsible and accountable for the success and otherwise of the elections it conducted.

“IPAC commends Nigerians for their active participation in the 2023 General Election, the seventh since the return of democracy in 1999. The right of the people to choose their leaders is the bedrock of constitutional rule. The ballot is sacrosanct and must reflect the will and mandate of the electorate in a free, fair, credible, transparent, inclusive and peaceful election.”

He, also, condemned “in strong terms that violence, killings, arson, kidnapping of electoral officers, intimidation and suppression of voters that characterized the 2023 General Election.

“They are outrageous, despicable and unacceptable in the quest for sustainable democracy in Nigeria and must stop forthwith. Vote buying, snatching of ballot papers and boxes remain the bane of the nation’s electoral process.”

He demanded “immediate prosecution of electoral offenders and their sponsors to serve as a deterrent to those who desire to subvert the will of the people. It is the only way to sanitize the country’s electoral processes and procedures, and ensure that the people’s votes count. It will also spur citizens’ participation in future elections unlike the unprecedented voter apathy witnessed in the 2023 General Election.

“IPAC urges INEC to start preparations for the off-season gubernatorial elections, put its act together and ensure future elections in the country meet international standards. The integrity of the Commission is at stake each time it conducts flawed elections.

“The expectations of Nigerians are high and must be met in our collective resolve to build a strong, virile, united, progressive and just democratic nation.

“Council commends the nation’s youth who took advantage of the Not-Too-Young-To-Run Act, contested and won national and state legislative seats, particularly those in their 20s. It is the beauty of democracy.

“Council will continue to deepen our democracy, ensuring an environment conducive for successful elections and sustainable democracy in Nigeria.”